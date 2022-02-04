Crime Watch 8

Frankfort police arrest man for travel warning violation, meth possession after slide-off

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested for violating a local travel warning as well as drug charges after a vehicle slide-off on Thursday.

The Frankfort Police Department arrested 31-year-old Corey Bybee in the case.

Police say they were patrolling in the 700 block of Washington Avenue around 8 p.m. on Thursday when the located a vehicle that slid off the road.

The investigation led police to arrest Bybee for a trespassing warrant, as well as resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringes, possession of marijuana and violation of a local travel warning.