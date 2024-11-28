Frankfort police arrest man on felony methamphetamine charges

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A 48-year-old Frankfort man was arrested Monday for dealing and possessing methamphetamine, the Frankfort Police Department said in a Wednesday news release.

On Monday, Frankfort officers arrested Michael A. Fosnight, 48, of Frankfort, after an investigation.

On Wednesday, the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office preliminarily charged Fosnight with dealing in methamphetamine – amount of 10 or more grams, possession of methamphetamine greater than 28 grams, dealing in methamphetamine/delivery of methamphetamine – amount between 5 and 10 grams, dealing in methamphetamine/delivery of methamphetamine – amount between 1 and 5 grams, possession of paraphernalia, and introducing a controlled substance into body.

Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker provided the following statement: