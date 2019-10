COATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A free library has shut down after someone threw books down the toilet.

Hendricks County Parks and Recreation says this is the second time this has happened in less than a week.

As a result, all of the books have been removed from Little Free Library at Vandalia Trail Coatesville Trailhead.

“We will replace them after the restrooms are closed and winterized next week,” the department said in a Facebook post.