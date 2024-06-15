Friends, loved ones remember slain kindergarten teacher

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens gathered at Marian University Friday night to remember the life of Amber Morgan.

Morgan’s estranged husband confessed to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department that he brutally killed his wife on June 3 at their home off West 30th Street and White River Parkway East Drive.

The 26-year-old Morgan was studying for a graduate’s degree at Marian University before she was killed, just five weeks after giving birth to her daughter.

Morgan’s stepfather Matthew Officer said Amber had a big impact on people.

“Amber had the heart of a champion. Amber was love personified,” Officer said.

In April 2023, Amber took a job as a teacher at Victory Prep, where her boss K-6 Principal Valerie Miller described her as confident and driven.

“The first day on the job, she wanted to know everything about teaching,” Miller said. “‘What do I need to do with these kids?’” And we’re like, ‘Girl you can’t learn everything in one day,’ and she said, ‘Oh, but I can.’”

Miller said students at Victory Prep are still grieving Morgan’s death.

Amber’s parents told News 8 their daughter tried to get her marriage dissolved the night before her death.

Executive Director of the Domestic Violence Network Kelly McBride said Amber did her best to get out of her abusive marriage.

“Amber couldn’t have done anything differently,” McBride said. “I want to make that very clear right now. Sorry, she couldn’t have done anything differently. This is all on him. 100% on him.”

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, nearly 3-in-10 women and 1-in-10 men have experienced physical violence and stalking by a partner.

That’s why advocates say it’s critical to educate young people about the dangers of domestic violence.

“We at Domestic Violence Network, we partner with Marian University, where we’re holding this on campus, to provide health relationship education to college students,” McBride said.

Amber Morgan’s family set up a website for those who want to help her family and find links to domestic violence resources.