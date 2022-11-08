Crime Watch 8

Fugitive Fishers bookkeeper gets 8 years in prison

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to eight years in prison for embezzling more than $2.2 million from a machinery company in Fishers.

Court documents say from July 2009 through December 2011, Jody Russell Trapp, 58, was a bookkeeper for Shelton Machinery, Inc. which is a Fishers-based distributor of advanced machines, drill-tap machines, production saws, and band saws. His responsibilities were to oversee the preparation and mailing of checks to outside vendors.

Between September 2009 and December 2011, court documents say Trapp stole more than $2.2 million from Shelton Machinery by diverting checks for the company to his personal bank account. Trapp also made duplicate invoices for work that had already been billed and paid.

Trapp was arrested in January 2012 and was charged in June and paperwork was filed for a guilty plea.

In March 2013, less than two weeks before a plea hearing, Trapp ran, federal prosecutors say.

Trapp was on the run until October 2021 when U.S marshals tracked him down in Utah. He pleaded guilty to the criminal charges on July 19, 2022.