Fundraiser for Delphi murders suspect’s legal defense team reaches goal

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen is escorted Oct. 31, 2023, in the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

DELPHI, Ind. (WIBC) — The online fundraiser for accused Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen has reached its goal.

Attorney David Hennessy, who represents Allen’s attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi, created the fundraiser as a way to build enough money to pay for expert witnesses.

Allen’s legal team claims Special Judge Fran Gull has not provided them with enough approved funding to call the experts necessary for their defense strategy. They claim this isn’t a fair trial, given Prosecutor Nick McCleland of Carroll County has nearly unlimited funding and police resources to bring to trial.

The goal for the fundraiser was $25,000, and that goal was reached Friday. Over 500 people have donated to the fund, which has a deadline of May 10.

The trial is set for May 13.

News 8 has previously reported Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

