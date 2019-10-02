Gated community falls victim to string of thefts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A string of burglaries from vehicles has happened again, this time in a gated community on the city’s north side.

It happened near 82nd Street and Dean Road.

During the past couple of days, neighbors in the Sycamore Springs neighborhood say they’ve woken up to find their cars ransacked and anything of value gone.

“My garage door was up, my wallet was stolen, my credit cards, laptop, passport, everything out of my garage,” Vy Nguyen said.

Neighbors say since they’re living in a gated community, many of them feel safe enough to not lock up.

“I parked my truck around back,” Kevin Curtis said. “Normally I do lock it, but dummy me did not lock it and they basically just went through my glove box and console and ruffled through everything and took what they found of value.”

One neighbor says this string of thefts happened on his first day in the neighborhood.

“This was my first night here,” Doug Purdy said. “The car was here, the garage, obviously, we’re moving, and somebody obviously just walking around trying to open doors.”

Purdy says it wasn’t exactly what he was expecting, but it’s a lesson he’s learned going forward.

“It shouldn’t happen, but it- you know, a lot of the stuff going on shouldn’t be happening anyway,” Purdy said. “It is what it is, but I would just make sure everybody locks their car doors and tries to put them in their garage if they can.”

Neighbors don’t have any video of what happened or the people who did it, but some neighbors were able to track credit cards and find out from stores that it was a couple.

“In Kroger and at the Marathon that they stole money from, there’s footage of the couple trying to purchase 900 bucks of gift cards on each one of my credit cards,” Nguyen said. “The guy at Kroger told me. So, he said he couldn’t release me the image. It has to be to the detective, but he could confirm that it was a couple that did it.”

Neighbors made a police report and residents were told there would be a patrol at night, but it isn’t boosting morale.

“Pretty defeated to be honest,” Nguyen said. “It’s been a rough week. But it happens and it’s a lesson learned.”

Residents say going forward, they’re going to be locking up all their stuff and looking into getting cameras so they can make sure they’re living in a safe neighborhood.