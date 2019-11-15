‘General Hospital’ actor arrested in Martinsville, charged with public intoxication

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Actor Tyler Christopher, who, according to IMBD, had a long-running stint on “General Hospital,” was arrested twice in one week for public intoxication in Martinsville.

According to court documents, on Nov. 8, officers were called to the Walgreens in the 1900 block of South Ohio Street in Martinsville for a report of a man trying to get into the person’s vehicle.

Police said when they arrived to the scene, they found Christopher “bleeding from the bridge of the nose” and smelling of urine.

Christopher was taken to IU Morgan Emergency Room to be treated for his injury and he was found to have a blood alcohol level of .267%.

Officers arrested Christopher for public intoxication.

Two days later, officers were called to the 4100 block of North Foxcliff Drive West just before 6 p.m. on reports that Christopher had become drunk and urinated in the backseat of his Uber driver’s vehicle.

Police found Christopher intoxicated in the back of the car and placed him under arrest. He was booked into jail and released on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police say they have responded to nine different reports of Christopher being drunk, sometimes in public, since September 14.