Georgia resident dies after being shot on I-465 during evening rush hour

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Georgia resident has died after being shot in what’s being called a road rage incident during the Monday night rush hour on I-465 on the south side, police said.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a person shot about 6:05 p.m. Monday on I-465 westbound near the 5-mile marker. That’s west of the State Road 37 exit. Indiana State Police troopers arrived to find a Hoosier Helper employee from the Indiana Department of Transportation program offering help to the person shot.

The person shot died at an area hospital. State police provided no additional information on the person shot beyond that he or she is from Georgia. The person’s identity was being withheld, police said.

An initial investigation found someone pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle, which was a full-sized white van, and opened fire.

The suspect fled the scene in a newer-model, black Chevrolet Impala or Malibu. The suspect was the sole occupant of the black Chevrolet.

Witnesses to the incident were asked to call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Monday’s shooting was the second on I-465 since Sunday afternoon.

A news release issued Monday by state police said troopers were called to a report of a severely injured driver about 2:45 p.m. Sunday on the ramp from I-465 southbound to Shadeland Avenue. That’s on the east side just west of the I-70 interchange.

An initial investigation found more than one gunshot was fired at a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old man from Marion County. The vehicle also carried a mother and her 3-year-old child. The man was last reported to have been taken to a hospital with critical injuries. A news release from state police did not identify any of the people in the car, but did contain a photo of the victim’s white Chevrolet truck.

The news release did not indicate that state police has any suspects. Police asked for information from anyone who may have been in the area and might have seen the white truck with another vehicle.