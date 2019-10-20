Girl, 7, struck by bullet after shots fired into Marion home

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A 7-year-old girl is in the hospital after being struck by a bullet inside a Marion home.

Officers with the Marion Police Department were called to the 1000 blockof West 17th Street around 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired into a home.

They arrived to find family members who said a 7-year-old girl had been struck by one of the bullets entering the home. The girl sustained a gunshot wound to the right knee, according to police, and on Saturday night was being flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

The girl was stable and her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Detectives on Saturday night were working to determine a motive and identify a suspect in the case, police said.