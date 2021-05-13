Crime Watch 8

Girl, boy hurt in crash sending car into porch of house

Indianapolis Fire Department was sent at 4:45 p.m. May 12, 2021, to a personal-injury accident with possible entrapment in the 500 block of West 29th Street. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were hurt after a car and a sport utility vehicle crashed Wednesday afternoon, with the car going airborne into the porch of a house, Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Crews were sent at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to a personal-injury accident with possible entrapment in the 500 block of West 29th Street. That’s a few blocks west of the I-65 interchange on the near-northwest side.

The two people injured and the 82-year-old driver of the SUV were not identified in a news release from the fire department. The girl was in critical condition. The boy was in serious condition. The SUV driver was not injured.

Witness said a gray Pontiac G6 driven by the boy was going south on Ethel Avenue, went through a stop sign and crossed into the path of a red GMC Terrain going east on 29th Street. The two vehicles had “a T-Bone collision,” the release said. The SUV stopped in the yard of the house with the porch that was damaged. A brick support column for the porch was destroyed, and a crew had to shore up the roof to remove the car.

The release said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was investigating the crash.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was in the house when the crash happened.