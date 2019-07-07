Girl critically injured in shooting; police seek crime scene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A girl is in the hospital after being found shot on the city’s northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 8300 block of Meadowlark Drive around 2:25 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot. That’s near 42nd Street and Franklin Road.

One person was found shot there and was critically injured but stable, according to Officer Michael Hewitt with the IMPD Public Affairs Office.

Police at the scene said the victim was a juvenile female, who was taken to IU Health Riley Hospital for Children and was stable. The girl’s age was not provided by police.

According to police, the shooting did not happen where the girl was found, and police had not yet identified a crime scene because people they spoke to about the incident were not cooperating.

Earlier on Sunday, a stabbing on the west side of Indianapolis left a man dead and a woman injured.