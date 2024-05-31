Girl hospitalized after shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A girl was hospitalized after a shooting early Friday morning on the near east side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of North Hamilton Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Officers arrived and located a girl who was shot in the chest, a police report said.

The girl was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police did not provide details on her condition.

Information on a suspect or what led to the shooting has not been released.