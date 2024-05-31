Girl hospitalized after shooting on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A girl was hospitalized after a shooting early Friday morning on the near east side of Indianapolis, police say.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of North Hamilton Avenue just before 1 a.m.
Officers arrived and located a girl who was shot in the chest, a police report said.
The girl was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police did not provide details on her condition.
Information on a suspect or what led to the shooting has not been released.
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.