Crime Watch 8

Girl in hospital after being shot in neck at apartments on east side

A girl was shot and injured on Aug. 22, 2021, at the Washington Pointe Apartments on the east side of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Alex Hadley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A girl was injured Sunday night in a shooting at apartments on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just after 8 p.m. to the Washington Pointe Apartments — just off East 10th Street near north German Church Road — on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a girl shot in the neck. She was taken to Riley Hospital for Children, where she was stable, police said at the scene.

No information about the age or identity of the girl was immediately provided.

Police did not say where the shooting happened or provide any suspect details.