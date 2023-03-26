Girl shot in face after east side party; multiple shootings leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and three others are hurt after several shootings early Sunday morning, police say.

The most recent shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on the near southeast side at the corner of Villa and Lexington Avenue.

When police arrived, they found two people shot. One person died at the scene while the other is awake and breathing.

Person injured after shooting, walks into hospital

Police say about 30 minutes prior, officers were called to Community Hospital East after a person walked in with a gunshot wound.

Officers say this person is in stable condition.

16-year-old girl injured after east side shooting

Police say a 16-year-old girl is in stable condition after being shot in the face while leaving a party on the city’s east side.

Officers say it happened around 1:45 a.m. near 10th and Olney Street. Investigators say she was hit in her cheek and foot.

Investigators issued a search warrant for the house where the party took place, but no one has been arrested.

Senior Pastor Barnes with United Methodist Church and Board President of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition made a statement on Twitter Sunday morning regarding violence in Indianapolis