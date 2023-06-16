Gosport man arrested for stealing from Monroe County cemeteries

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Gosport man was arrested by state police after an investigation into the theft of items stolen from Monroe County cemeteries.

Over the past several months, troopers with the Indiana State Police received complaints about several memorial-related items stolen from cemeteries in Monroe County. On June 7, The Bloomington Post received another complaint that items had been stolen from a gravesite in the Salt Creek Township Cemetery, located in southeastern Monroe County.

Troopers identified the suspect as Glen Cochran, 55, of Gosport, Indiana. On Thursday, troopers located Cochran in the 9000 block of Mountain Road and found memorial-related in the yard, including the items reported stolen on June 7.

Cochran was arrested and incarcerated at the Monroe County Jail on charges of theft and cemetery mischief.