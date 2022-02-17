Crime Watch 8

Grand jury indicts Alabama man in connection to arson in Connersville

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal grand jury has indicted an Alabama man for an arson October in Connersville, Indiana, the U.S. Department of Justice says.

Tommy Lee Harrison Sr., 37, of Birmingham, Alabama, traveled from his home state to Fayette County, Indiana, to commit arson, says a news release issued Thursday by the Justice Department. The indictment, unsealed Thursday, says the arson happened Oct. 28 or 29. He was charged with interstate travel in aid of racketeering enterprises. 

The news release did not say where the fire happened, but News 8 reported on a significant fire in Connersville during that time frame. It involved Tommy Williams, the only Black member of the Connersville City Council. Williams told News 8 that someone spray-painted a racially derogatory word on their back porch and set the house on fire. 

The release said, “The defendant will make his initial court appearance in the Northern District of Alabama before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. Harrison will make his initial court appearance in the Southern District of Indiana at a later date.”

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

DPW e INDOT se preparan para carreteras resbalosas

Latinx /

Las escuelas de Indiana ya no tendrán que hacer rastreo de contactos, reportar casos al estado

Latinx /

Global Prep Academy en Riverside 44 abre una nueva escuela intermedia

Latinx /

Global Prep Academy at Riverside 44 opens new middle school

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.