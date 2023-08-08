Grand jury indicts Anderson man in March 2022 murder in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A grand jury has indicted an Anderson man on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a man in March 2022 in a residential area on northeast side of Indianapolis, police said Monday.

J’ Mel Dowdell, 43, died at a hospital after the shooting just before 10 a.m. March 30 in the 9400 block of Timber View Drive, which is near the intersection of East 96th Street and Allisonville Road. Police had initially reported the shooting happened about noon that day.

Dominique Bryant, 32, is scheduled to be formally charged Tuesday morning in Marion Superior Court 20, online records show. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a Monday news release that Bryant was being held in the Madison County Jail in Anderson.

A U.S. Marshals Service task force found Bryant in Anderson on Friday and took him into custody without incident, IMPD says. The grand jury indicted Bryant on Wednesday.

IMPD’s release did not say what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was asked to contact IMPD Detective Jeremy Ingram at at 317-327-3475 or jeremy.ingram@indy.gov.

Anderson is about a 50-minute drive northeast of Indianapolis.