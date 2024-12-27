Officer, suspect injured in Grant County police shooting

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — An officer and a suspect were injured in a police shooting somewhere in Grant County, the sheriff said Thursday night.

Sheriff Del Garcia provided few details in a short Facebook video in response to social media posts about the police shooting. He did not say when or where the shooting had happened.

He said the officer was going to be OK, and the suspect was “tended to medically” after the shooting.

The sheriff says more details about the shooting will come from Indiana State Police, which took over the investigation. News 8 has reached out to the state police Peru district for more information.

The city of Marion is the Grant County seat. It’s about an 80-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.