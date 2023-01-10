Crime Watch 8

Greencastle man leads police on chase, fires shots with child in car

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Greencastle man was arrested Monday during a standoff after police say they tried to pull him over but he refused to stop.

Police also say the he had a child in the car during the chase.

Police say they saw a vehicle on U.S. 40 near Putnam County Road 510 East with a head lamp that wasn’t working. That’s near the community of Mount Meridian.

They attempted a traffic stop, but the driver, Darell Goff, 44, did not slow down.

As Goff continued driving, he shot at the police officers car with a handgun. The chase continued into a Greencastle subdivision and Goff eventually stopped, jumped out his vehicle, and began to run away. As he ran, police say Goff said, “There is a child in the car.” The child got out the car and ran toward police.

Police say Goff then ran inside a woman’s home, but police got the woman out of the home safely. A SWAT team was called at 11:40 p.m. Monday to get Goff to come out of the home. He eventually came out and was arrested. He’s been taken to the Putnam County Jail.

Goff is facing preliminary charges for possessing a firearm, pointing a firearmn, resisting law enforcement, neglecting a dependent, and criminal recklessness.