Greene County sheriff seeks help to find armed, dangerous man who escaped

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The sheriff’s office on Friday asked for help to find a man who removed his ankle bracelet and escaped from the Greene County Community Corrections facility.

Charles Michael Orr III is considered to be armed and dangerous, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release issued Friday night. The release did not provide Orr’s age or hometown, or list what crime the convict had committed.

He was described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and 180 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. He has several tattoos: skulls on his right leg; skulls on his left leg; skulls and flames on right arm; skulls and flames on left arm; and two lightning bolts on his neck.

Anyone with information was asked not to approach Orr and contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department or call 911. Deputy Michael Stanley is the investigating officer.