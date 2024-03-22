Greenfield felon convicted of unlawful possession of firearm, cocaine

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenfield man was convicted Wednesday morning after a two-day trial after he was caught with an illegal firearm and cocaine in Hancock County, officials say.

Curtis Colvin, 40, received a guilty verdict from the Hancock County jury for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, level 5 felony, and possession of cocaine, level 5 felony.

According to a release, on Aug. 13, Hancock County deputies were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle near County Road 800 West and County Road 500 South. As deputies arrived, a driver and a passenger exited the vehicle and began to quickly approach the officers.

A witness told police he saw Colvin place something in the trunk before officers arrived.

Colvin told officers he was looking for a local park, but had been misdirected by GPS, a release said. He also confessed to police that he had taken a few tequila shots before stopping the vehicle.

Officers looked around the vehicle with Colvin’s permission and noticed a gap between the center console and the vehicle lining. Colvin told police the only concerning thing in the car was a bottle of tequila and denied there was a gun in the car.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a loaded Smith & Wesson in an open space between the center console and vehicle lining. Officers also found a white powdery substance

“This is the outcome we were seeking in this matter and will take a serious violent felon off our streets,” said Prosecutor Eaton in a release. “This is Mr. Colvin’s second conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. It’s a matter which my office takes very seriously as a matter of public safety.”