Greenfield man arrested after abducting ex-girlfriend

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenfield man was arrested Wednesday after he abducted a woman he was previously in a relationship with.

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the Greenfield Police Department were dispatched to a shopping center in the 1900 block of N. State Street to collect a cell phone that was located along with debris that appeared to be from a vehicle accident. What officers discovered was vehicle debris that left a trail from the front of Walmart located at 1965 N. State Street, south to the Bealls department store located at 1659 Melody Lane, where two heavily damaged vehicles were discovered, more than a quarter mile away.

According to investigators, The debris scattered in the parking lots and roadways between Walmart and where the cars were located appeared to match. One vehicle, a white 2003 Mercury, had heavy damage to the front end and all around it, including a back wheel that was completely ripped off and lying across the road. The second vehicle, a gray 2021 Jeep Cherokee, had extensive damage all around it. There was no

one located in or around either vehicle. Due to the time of day, officers were not immediately able to review any surveillance footage from any of the businesses in the area.

Officers discovered that a protection order was in place between the owners of each vehicle, the

victim and 26-year-old Akeenen Anton Lamar Hunt, where the victim is the protected person. Officers spent the next several hours attempting to locate Mr. Hunt and the victim, but were unable. Detectives later discovered surveillance video that appeared to show the victim in extreme danger, but had no idea where they were.

At about 10 a.m., a person called the Hancock County 911 Center claiming the victim contacted

him asking him to send the police to her residence. According to police, the caller didn’t know the exact address so he drove to the area, found the address, and called 911. Officers quickly arrived to the 2300

block of Collins Way, and after knocking several times, a female, the victim, opened the front

door and gave the officers her name. The victim told officers that a man was in her house and

she was quickly taken away to safety while other officers set up a perimeter around the house.

A man, later identified as Hunt, eventually came out of the front door and surrendered peacefully to officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The Greenfield Police Department is still investigating this incident.