Crime Watch 8

Greenfield man arrested after shooting at car with children inside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Greenfield man was arrested Tuesday after shooting at a car with children in it, according to Indiana State Police.

Justin McGuire, 33, was arrested on three counts of criminal recklessness.

Around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, state police officers were sent to I-65 near Washington Street on reports of shots being fired from one vehicle to another.

Upon arrival, state police began investigating and found McGuire was driving a Ram pick-up truck when he became angry and fired at least one shot at a Jeep that was driving nearby.

The Jeep had an adult driver and two children.

The driver of the Jeep told investigators he was stopped at a left lane turning onto I-65 southbound. When the light turned green, the driver began to make the left turn when he saw the Ram pick-up truck attempting to make a turn onto I-65 southbound at the same time.

The driver of the Jeep said McGuire nearly struck his car, causing him to veer to the left lane to avoid being in an accident.

McGuire then got behind the Jeep, followed it closely, and then pulled up next to it.

The driver of the Jeep told investigators that “the driver then pulled a dark colored handgun and began to wave it around as he was screaming,” court papers say.

As the driver of the Jeep was attempting to get away from McGuire, he heard a “sing loud boom,” according to court docs.

The driver of the Jeep realized the shots had come from the Ram pick-up truck.

“The driver of the Jeep drove to a safe location and immediately notified police,” state police said in a Wednesday statement.

State police were able to track down McGuire by conducting a traffic stop.

McGuire admitted his involvement in the shooting to police.