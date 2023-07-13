Greenfield man arrested for arson

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenfield 21-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly starting a fire inside his apartment building, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

Seth Schmidt was arrested on a preliminary charge of arson and is being held at the Hancock County Jail.

On Tuesday morning, Greenfield police and the Greenfield Fire Territory were sent to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Crossing Lane on a report of a structure fire. That’s located on the north side of Greenfield.

Upon their arrival, they found an active fire inside the apartment. They were able to contain the fire to one unit.

After containing the fire, police and fire detectives began investigating.

Using information from participants and witnesses, they found there had been a domestic disturbance prior to the fire.

“Evidence located at the scene resulted in Mr. Schmidt being arrested,” police said.

Schmidt was set to appear in court Thursday morning.