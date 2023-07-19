Greenfield man convicted on 2 counts of child molestation

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenfield man was convicted Monday after a four-day trial on two counts of child molestation.

Kirk D. Lonas, 59, was convicted on one count of each felony charge of child molesting, said Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton on Wednesday.

Police say the abuse occurred from July 2019-August 2020 with children under age 14. The children told police the details of the abuse, which happened at two locations in Hancock County in numerous separate incidents.

Lonas’ sentencing is set for Aug. 24.

Statement