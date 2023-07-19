Search
Greenfield man convicted on 2 counts of child molestation

Kirk D. Lonas, 59, of Greenfield (Provided Photo/Parker Public Affairs)
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenfield man was convicted Monday after a four-day trial on two counts of child molestation.

Kirk D. Lonas, 59, was convicted on one count of each felony charge of child molesting, said Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton on Wednesday.

Police say the abuse occurred from July 2019-August 2020 with children under age 14. The children told police the details of the abuse, which happened at two locations in Hancock County in numerous separate incidents.

Lonas’ sentencing is set for Aug. 24.

Statement

“It’s heartbreaking to see cases in which children have been targeted and taken advantage of. These cases are difficult both for the victim and a challenge to prosecute. I’m grateful the jury convicted Mr. Lonas on two of the counts.”

Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton

Domestic violence, sexual assault resources

