Greenfield man sentenced to 21 years for child molestation

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenfield man was sentenced to 21 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after entering a plea agreement in a child molestation case, the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

James Edward Johnson, 71, of Greenfield, entered a plea agreement in July 2024, and was sentenced on Aug. 8 in the Hancock Superior Court to a total of 27 years; 21 years in the Indiana Department of Correction with six years suspended to sex offender specific probation. In addition to the sentencing, Johnson will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The incident was reported in May 2023 when a child’s father contacted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department because he believed his child had been a victim of sexual abuse.

During a forensic interview, the 12-year-old victim gave details of physical sexual abuse, as well as explicit text messages Johnson would send, then instruct should be deleted. The abuse had been going on for about one year.