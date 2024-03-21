Greenfield man to face child-sex charges in federal court

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenfield man will face child-sex charges in federal court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Indianapolis announced Thursday.

The office’s news release says Bobby Cyprus Linhart, 21, is believed to have met girls from ages 12-15 to engage in or to attempt to engage in sexual activity in at least three different cities, including one out of state. In one case, the release says, he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl.

Also, according to a news release from the attorney’s office, “Linhart distributed videos and pictures of children that he had obtained from various victims to another child.”

Online court documents listed unnamed girls as “victims” from the Indiana cities of Fort Wayne, Plymouth, Rushville and South Bend; from the unincorporated community of Union Mills in northwest Indiana; and from Liberty, Kentucky.

The attorney’s office release says investigators got a warrant and on Tuesday searched Linhart’s apartment in Greenfield. Items recovered included a Springfield XD 9mm handgun, drugs, fentanyl drug test kits, and 40 THC vape pens. Investigators also “seized devices containing evidence of possession of sexually explicit depictions of children,” the release said.

Linhart is believed to have uploaded files of sexual abuse material to Instagram, Snapchat and X as a user called maps.syb, the attorney’s office says.

Online court records show Linhart is charged with a count of coercion and enticement of a minor; sexual exploitation of minors; distribution of visual depictions of a minor; and possession of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The news release did not says where Linhart was jailed. Online court records on Thursday said he was in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service in downtown Indianapolis.

The Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force and the Department of Homeland Security began its investigation after a tip received May 13 from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information in the case was asked to call Fishers Police Department at 317-595-3300, or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.