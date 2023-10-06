Greenfield police arrest man accused of flashing people at Walmart

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Richmond man is behind bars under suspicion of exposing his genitals at a Greenfield Walmart on Sept. 23, police say.

The Greenfield Police Department received anonymous tips from community members leading to the identification of a suspect, Charles G. Moore. Moore, 61. Moore was arrested Wednesday and was taken to the Hancock County Jail, suspected of public indecency.

In a news release, Greenfield police thanked their new tip411 platform, which aided in three missing persons cases prior to this, and the Greenfield community for their support in this case.

Moore’s trial hearing is set for Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. According to online court records, a cash bond is set for $2,000. Moore is allowed to pay the bond after 15 days or upon filing a petition to revoke probation.