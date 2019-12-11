Prank ‘swatting’ call led to evacuations, road closure in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A prank “swatting” call led Greenfield police to evacuate homes and close a road for more than an hour on Tuesday, the department said.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Main Street after a 6:51 p.m. call of a person claiming to have shot someone, Deputy Chief Matt Holland said Tuesday night.

SWAT arrived shortly after, and Main Street was closed between Noble and Broadway streets, Holland said.

The department urged residents to shelter in their homes and provided a map of the other roads that were closed in a post on Facebook.

Around 8:15 p.m., Holland said via tweets that Main Street had reopened. He said no one had been hurt and the information reported to police was false. The origin of the call was under investigation.