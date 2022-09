Crime Watch 8

Greenfield police investigating after man found dead in a car at PetSmart

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenfield Police Department is investigating the death of a man found Tuesday afternoon in a vehicle in front of a pet store.

Police say there is no threat to the community; foul play is not suspected.

Detectives ask that people avoid the area around the PetSmart. That’s near State Street and Martindale Drive.

There is no further information available at this time, according to police.