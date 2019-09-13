Greenfield police looking for suspects in connection to string of car thefts

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Greenfield are looking for suspects in connection to a string of thefts from dozens of vehicles.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, on Sept. 7, officers responded to the Chapman Estates neighborhood on Greenfield’s south side for 17 theft reports. Included in those thefts, police said two vehicles were taken – a white 2018 Ford Taurus and a silver 2019 Ford Escape.

Then on Sept. 13, officers were called to the Liberty Shores neighborhood, an area of Greenfield’s west side, for 15 more reported thefts. Police said two more vehicles – a red 2005 GMC Sierra pickup and a 2004 Honda – were stolen. Additionally, officers said a handgun was stolen.

“Citizens went out to their cars first thing in the morning to go to work and some found that their cars had been ransacked and some items had been taken,” Greenfield Deputy Chief Matt Holland said. “Unfortunately a couple of them went out to their cars and they weren’t even in the driveway.”

Police believe the group of people are just getting into cars that were left unlocked, saying there weren’t any forced break-ins.

“It’s not small-town Greenfield anymore,” Mike Annarino said. “You know? These things are happening more and more often and I think they need to be got in control of.”

Police are asking for neighbors to watch out as well as saying each of the incidents had about three or four people in a group somewhere in their late teens to early 20s. Because of the similarities between the two incidents – the number of thefts, what was taken, and what they’ve seen – police believe the thefts are connected.

Three people are thought to have been involved in the incidents on Sept. 7 and officers think four people carried out the thefts on Sept. 13.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-325-1280.