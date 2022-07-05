Crime Watch 8

Greenfield police need help locating 2 thieves

(Photos Provided/Greenfield, Indiana, Police Department)
by: Alexis Mitchell
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police released a news release on Tuesday of two women stealing a person’s credit card purchasing gift cards totaling $500 from a Dollar General on June 24.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, two women stole a person’s credit card and purchased two Visa gift cards at a Dollar General located at 1502 N. State St.

Police say the two women attempted to purchase additional Visa gift cards at another Doller General store in Marion County, but were unsuccessful.

Investigators need the public’s help identifying both women.

Anyone with information was asked to contact GPD detective Nathan Garner at ngarner@greenfieldin.org or 317-325-1234.

