Greenfield police officer arrested for driving while intoxicated

Nichole Gilbert (Photo Provided/Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
by: Jay Adkins
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department arrested a fellow police officer after she was found operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

At 1:00 a.m. Sunday, an officer with the Fishers Police Department was patrolling 96th Street and Olio Road when he observed a white passenger car with a missing headlight using unsafe lane movement. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the white passenger car pulled over to the side of the road.

During the investigation, Fishers police gathered enough evidence to believe the driver was operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail without incident.

The driver was identified as Nichole Gilbert, 45, of Fortville, Indiana. Gilbert is a patrol officer with the Greenfield Police Department. The Greenfield Police Department says Gilbert will be placed on administrative leave while the department investigates the incident.

