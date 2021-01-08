Greenfield police search for 2 suspects in armed robbery of AT&T store

Greenfield police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery of an AT&T store Thursday night. (Provided Photo/Greenfield Police Department)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for two suspects in the armed robbery of an AT&T store Thursday night, according to Greenfield Police Department Capt. Michael Schwamberger.

Police say officers were called to the store located at 1346 N. State St. in Greenfield just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on reports of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they learned two male suspects armed with a handgun walked into the store around 7:15 p.m. and told the employees they were being robbed.

No customers were inside the business and no one was injured, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department.

No other details were provided and the investigation is ongoing.