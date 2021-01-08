Crime Watch 8

Greenfield police search for 2 suspects in armed robbery of AT&T store

Greenfield police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery of an AT&T store Thursday night. (Provided Photo/Greenfield Police Department)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for two suspects in the armed robbery of an AT&T store Thursday night, according to Greenfield Police Department Capt. Michael Schwamberger.

Police say officers were called to the store located at 1346 N. State St. in Greenfield just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on reports of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they learned two male suspects armed with a handgun walked into the store around 7:15 p.m. and told the employees they were being robbed.

No customers were inside the business and no one was injured, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department.

Trending Headlines

No other details were provided and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Meal-prep ideas perfect for those busy weekdays

Indy Style /

How to be safe working out outdoors during the winter season

Indy Style /

Tech expert previews the 2021 virtual Consumer Electronic Show

Indy Style /

The Film Yap’s top ten films of 2020

Indy Style /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.