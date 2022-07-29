Crime Watch 8

Greenfield police searching for 3 men involved in armed robbery

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating an armed robbery involving three men that happened Thursday night in Greenfield.

Police say it happened in the 1100 block of Walnut Street. They say multiple people said they heard a gunshot in the area. When police arrived, witnesses told police the type of car they saw which happened to be a 2021 Nissan Sentra. Witnesses told police they saw a white man running from the area who police say is the victim. Police did not provide his identity.

The man told police that his car was stolen by 3 men. He said one of them had a gun. Police found the car abandoned in the parking lot of Bradford Builders at the intersection of N. Broadway Street and Walnut Street.

Police are still trying to identify the three men involved in the robbery and what led to it happening.

Investigators are asking anyone with security cameras who lives in the 1100 block of Walnut Street to check their cameras for any activity involving a newer model Nissan Sentra on July 28 between 4:40 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Chittum at 317-325-1210.