GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – The Greenfield Police Department is searching for a handcuffed man last seen Wednesday evening near the Hancock County Jail.

In a Facebook post, the department said it is looking for Steven “Scottie” Groves, a white male, 5’11” and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing tan pants, a gray shirt and no shoes.

Greenfield Police said to report any activity or sightings by calling 911.