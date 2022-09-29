Crime Watch 8

Greenfield teen missing for a week now wanted for armed robbery

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenfield teenager missing for a week is now wanted for armed robbery, according to a Facebook post by the Greenfield Police Department.

Noah Harris, 17, went missing Sept. 22 around 8 p.m. Police say he was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He left his home after an argument with his family.

Police say he is the suspect in a Sunday armed robbery that happened at Riley Park and Splash Pad in Greenfield around 8:30 p.m. That’s 2.5 miles south of the Greenfield Walmart.

The Greenfield Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 317-477-4400.