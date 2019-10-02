Greenfield woman dies days after being hit by car; driver arrested for OWI

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A 71-year-old woman has died almost a week after an alleged intoxicated driver hit her with his car in Greenfield.

On Sept. 26 just after 8 a.m. Greenfield authorities were called to the intersection of East McKenzie Road and North Brandywine Street on reports of a pedestrian struck by a car.

Officers found Kathy Davis, 71, seriously injured at the scene. She was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis to be treated for her injuries. Davis died Wednesday, nearly a week after the crash.

Police arrested Jeremy Thompson, 39, on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing catastrophic injuries.

Thompson was driving a gray 2008 Pontiac G6 when he struck Davis. He was not injured in the crash.