Crime Watch 8

Greensburg man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually engaging with child

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Greensburg man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Police say 53-year-old Anthony Laquinn Thomas sexually exploited a child under the age of 13 in 2019.

Investigators went to the child’s home on April 24, 2019 to check on her because her mother was concerned when she found out her daughter wasn’t in school. Police say the girl was under 13 at the time.

When police found the girl, they say she told them Thomas sexually abused her and used his cellphone to take naked pictures of her and show her pornographic images.

After further investigation, police searched the home of Anthony Laquinn Thomas, 53, and he was placed under arrest after police found methamphetamine in his home. After searching both of Thomas’s phones, police found multiple images of the girl engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Police also searched Thomas’s Google account, and found nine images of the girl engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Police say Thomas was on probation at the time of the offenses, and failed a recent drug screen. He also has a criminal history with convictions including drug dealing, drug possession, and battery of a child.