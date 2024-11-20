Johnson County prosecutor files murder charge in shooting of 13-year-old

The Johnson County Prosecutor's Office has filed murder charges against a 13-year-old Greenwood boy for a shooting that killed another 13-year-old boy. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office has filed murder charges against a 13-year-old Greenwood boy for a shooting that killed another 13-year-old boy earlier this month.

Greenwood Police Department officers responded at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, to a possible suicide attempt at a home on Crescent Drive. That’s a residential area off of Stop 18 Road, just west of U.S. 31.

Officers arrived and found 13-year-old James Davis, who had been shot.

Davis was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition. He died of his injuries four days later.

Investigators believe Davis, the suspect, and four other juveniles were playing with a gun when the suspect pointed the gun at Davis and shot him.

The suspect and the four other juveniles fled the scene. Police say the suspect called 911 about 20 minutes later and reported an attempted suicide at the home on Crescent Drive.

The suspect was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder and transported to the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Prosecutors can seek to have the case moved to adult court under Indiana law, but a decision has not yet been made.

An initial hearing is scheduled Nov. 26 in juvenile court.