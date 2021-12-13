Crime Watch 8

Greenwood High School teacher arrested for child seduction

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenwood High School teacher has been arrested and placed on administrative leave, according to police.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, 40-year-old Matthew Hockersmith, a science teacher and cross country coach at the school, is facing 3 counts of child seduction.

Police say more charges are possible.

The Greenwood Community School Corporation sent an email to parents Monday afternoon following Hockersmith’s arrest.

This afternoon, Dec.13, a Greenwood High School teacher has been put on immediate administrative leave pending an investigation by the Greenwood Police Department. GCSC is fully cooperating in the investigation. Greenwood Community School Corporation

Online court records do not yet indicate an initial appearance for Hockersmith.

The Greenwood Police Department said that they are working closely with the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Greenwood Community School administration.

Formal charges are expected to be filed Tuesday, police said.