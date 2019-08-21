Greenwood joins crime-mapping website

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – People in Greenwood have another resource when it comes to tracking crime in their area.

The idea behind creating a resource that would show people exactly where and when a crime happened was simple for Greenwood Police Chief John Laut: “It’s public awareness of what is going on in their area.”

The chief said by having the ability to see if there is a common type of crime that happens near you, it could help someone avoid becoming a victim.

“They realize that they are living in an area where there are thefts. Maybe they shouldn’t leave valuables in the vehicles where they are in sight and those type of things,”says Laut.

The website allows people to get an overview of all crime in the city. They can search a location or a specific kind of crime is happening. “Thefts from cars, car parts, thefts other, burglary and criminal mischief,” said crime analyst Misty Iturarte.

Internally, the software helps officers with investigations “because there are more quieter spots in other parts of the city. So, then we can put more officers in certain parts of the town where they need to be,” Iturarte said.

The mapping software also helps officers to track where they need to put their street patrols and when. “Failure to yield, following too closely, so they can also patrol those areas as well to help smooth things out as far as traffic and anything like that,” Iturarte said.

Moving forward, the department said it hopes that by making this information available to the public it will help in making Greenwood a safer place.

“There (are) only 67 sworn officers on in Greenwood, but there is a population of almost 60,000, so the more eyes out there looking, the better,” Laut said.