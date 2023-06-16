Greenwood man faces 4 counts of child molesting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WIBC) — Four children under the age of 14 say a man from Greenwood touched them inappropriately between January 2020 and September 2022.

William Jayson Adams, 49, is facing four counts of child molestation as a Level 4 felony.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office took the report initially because the children’s parents reported it to them first. Then it was turned over to the Greenwood Police Department because Adams is accused of committing these acts at his house on Park Drive in Greenwood.

A probable cause affidavit that was filed this week said one child told their parents about the incident in September 2022 and the other three followed. Police say the children told them that Adams would touch them both over and under their underwear. They also say they were told to keep the touching a secret and they were offered gifts in exchange for their silence.

Court documents say that when the parents confronted Adams about the children’s claims, he said the children are telling the truth.

The affidavit also shows Facebook messages between Adams and a family member. In one of them, it shows a message from Adams’ account that said “Satan grabbed me when I was weak.”

Adams was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Johnson County Jail, where he was being held in isolation on Friday.