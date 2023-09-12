Greenwood man pleads guilty in killing brother’s fiancée

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Greenwood man accused of killing his brother’s fiancée then shooting at a police officer in 2020 pleaded guilty on Monday, the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office says.

Randy Sutt, 47, pleaded guilty to murder and criminal recklessness with a firearm. Prosecutors say that Sutt will undergo an open sentencing on both charges, facing 71 years in prison.

On April 13, 2020, Sutt shot and killed Cecelia Babcock, his brother’s fiancée, in the head at close range in their home in the 300 block of Legacy Boulevard in Greenwood. Officers responded to the area on reports of a person shot and saw Sutt exiting the home.

As Sutt was exiting the home, he began firing shots at officers. Sutt and officers briefly exchanged gunfire before going back inside the house.

A few minutes later, officers saw Sutt pointing a firearm at them through a side window and fired a shot at him, hitting a fence right behind the officer about a foot above the ground. No officer was hit during the exchange of gunfire, the department said.

There was a short standoff and a negotiator convinced Sutt to surrender. He was booked into the Johnson County Jail.

“The victim’s loved ones have been waiting for justice for several years. They’re pleased that they will finally have a measure of closure to this tragedy. They are also pleased that they will not have to go through a trial,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner.

Sutt’s sentencing is set for Nov. 6 at 9 a.m.

Related Coverage