Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Greenwood man taken into custody for Friday morning shooting

A line of yellow crime scene tape at the scene of a crime. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A 59-year-old Greenwood man was taken into custody Friday morning for shooting another man several times, according to a news release by the Greenwood Police Department.

At 6:23 a.m. Friday, officers with the Greenwood Police Department responded to the area of West County Line Road and Meridian Street on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found Thomas Jefferson, 35, of Greenwood, who suffered several non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. Jefferson was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting had taken place in a nearby residence in the 60 block of West County Line Road. Officers spoke with the person responsible for shooting Jefferson, who was identified as Randall Emberton, 59, of Greenwood. Emberton lives in the 60 block of West County Line Road, and investigators established that Emberton and Jefferson were well acquainted.

Emberton was taken into custody by officers and questioned at the Greenwood Police Department. No further information was provided.

Crime resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

A rare copy of the...
National News /
‘Visionary Leadership: Mt. Vernon’s Parker...
News /
Charges filed in shooting of...
News /
Banks backs Netanyahu on Gaza...
All Indiana Politics /
Attempt to regulate booster-funded NIL...
Sports /
Provider of free legal aid...
News /
Health Spotlight | Learning from...
Health Spotlight /
Indianapolis drivers hit 100+ cyclists...
News /