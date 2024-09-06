Greenwood man taken into custody for Friday morning shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A 59-year-old Greenwood man was taken into custody Friday morning for shooting another man several times, according to a news release by the Greenwood Police Department.

At 6:23 a.m. Friday, officers with the Greenwood Police Department responded to the area of West County Line Road and Meridian Street on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found Thomas Jefferson, 35, of Greenwood, who suffered several non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. Jefferson was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting had taken place in a nearby residence in the 60 block of West County Line Road. Officers spoke with the person responsible for shooting Jefferson, who was identified as Randall Emberton, 59, of Greenwood. Emberton lives in the 60 block of West County Line Road, and investigators established that Emberton and Jefferson were well acquainted.

Emberton was taken into custody by officers and questioned at the Greenwood Police Department. No further information was provided.