4 Greenwood men charged with murder in New Jersey

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Four Greenwood men are charged for murder and conspiracy to commit murder of 35-year-old Kuldeep Kumar, of India, who had been reported missing out of New York since October.

Sourav Kumar, 23, Gaurav Singh, 27, Nirmal Singh, 30, and Gurdeep Singh, 22, were all charged with Kumar’s murder in New Jersey.

Dec. 15, Kumar was dead in an advanced state of decomposition by the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area in Manchester Township, New Jersey.

The post-mortem concluded that Kumar was killed from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Kumar was reported missing by family from Ozone Park, New York Oct. 26, 2024.

Numerous law enforcement agencies investigated Kumar’s murder and determined that Sourav Kumar, Guarav Singh, Nirmal Singh, and Gurdeep Singh, supported each other to murder Kumar.

The suspects were taken into custody in Greenwood, Indiana. They remain in the Johnson County Jail, pending extradition to New Jersey.

“The charges brought against the individuals in connection with this tragic murder in Manchester Township reflect the tireless commitment of our detectives and the outstanding collaborative efforts of law enforcement at every level. Justice for victims and their families is always our highest priority, and this case is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and determination of those who worked relentlessly to bring those responsible to justice. Together, we remain steadfast in our mission to ensure that those who commit such heinous acts are held accountable,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.