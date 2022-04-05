Crime Watch 8

Greenwood PD identifies officers involved in fatal shooting of woman

The Greenwood police station on March 30, 2022. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Police Department has identified four officers who shot at a drunk woman who drove her vehicle at officers.

The shooting of 49-year-old Monica Vaught on March 29 is still being investigated.

Police say they chased Vaught through downtown Greenwood before she went into the parking lot at the Greenwood Police Department.

Police say Vaught twice drove her vehicle at officers, leading four officers to open fire. Vaught died at the scene.

The officers have been identified as:

Sgt. Brandon Cox, a Greenwood officer for six-and-a-half years

Officer Elijah Allen, a Greenwood officer for three years

Officer Ben Louzon, a Greenwood officer for one-and-a-half years

Officer Zane Hennig, a Greenwood officer for eight months.

Police say officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.