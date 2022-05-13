Crime Watch 8

Greenwood PD releases video of chase, shooting of woman who drove at officers

Editor’s note: The video above contains graphic language and violence.

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Police Department has released video of a fatal shooting of an intoxicated woman who drove at officers in March.

Investigators say 49-year-old Monica Vaught had “high levels” of meth in her system when she drove in the wrong direction, led officers on a chase through downtown Greenwood, rammed police vehicles and drove her car at officers while in the parking lot of the Greenwood Police Department on March 29.

Video released Friday by the Greenwood Police Department shows footage of the incident from body-worn cameras on officers and surveillance video.

Four officers opened fire at Vaught’s vehicle as she drove at officers. She was struck and was pronounced dead on the scene.