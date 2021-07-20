Crime Watch 8

Greenwood police looking for theft suspect

Photo of a suspect wanted by Greenwood police. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – The search is underway for a woman wanted for theft.

According to Crime Stoppers, on July 4, police in Greenwood were called to the Freedom Springs Aquatic Park, located at 850 West Stop 18 Road, for a theft report.

The report stated that a woman had stolen a cell phone and a wallet.

Additionally, police said the white woman was captured on video going through the victim’s belongings.

Police believe the woman left the park in a blue Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.